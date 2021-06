America's banks recognize the global challenge posed by climate change, and banks of all sizes are already helping finance the transition to a more sustainable and inclusive low-carbon economy, while taking steps to reduce their own environmental impact. We stand ready to engage with all stakeholders in a constructive conversation on the appropriate role for the banking sector to play in addressing climate change. We believe common-sense, market-based solutions provide the best opportunity for addressing this world-wide issue, and every effort should be made to prevent or minimize economic dislocation during the transition. With the right policies, the United States can lead the effort to combat climate change.