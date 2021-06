It’s difficult if not impossible to totally prevent your data from ever leaking online, so the best thing you can do is take steps to mitigate damage and avoid as much exposure to attackers as possible. Being careful about what websites you visit, what apps you install, and what passwords you use are all steps you can take to protect your data, but knowing what’s safe to use is not obvious to everyone. That’s why Google Chrome offers a feature called “enhanced safe browsing” which proactively warns and protects users from dangerous websites or downloads. Starting today, the feature will also warn users when they try to install an untrusted browser extension.