Irish EBF Ballyhane S. Boasts 278 Entries

By Robert D. Fierro
thoroughbreddailynews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe €200,000 Irish EBF Ballyhane S., run at Naas on Aug. 2, has 278 juveniles entered after the latest forfeit stage, Naas Racecourse announced on Friday. Restricted to juveniles that are EBF eligible and whose sire established a median price of not more than €75,000 at the 2020 yearling sales, the race's winning breeder will receive a free nomination to one of the Ballyhane sires courtesy of Ballyhane Stud. In addition, if the winner is by a Ballyhane Stud stallion, there is a €50,000 bonus on top of the €200,000 purse. The next forfeit stage is on June 23.

www.thoroughbreddailynews.com
