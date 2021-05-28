Gale Warning in effect for Lake Erie as 12-foot waves are expected

The National Weather Service has issued a Gale Warning for Lake Erie where waves are expected to reach 12 feet ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

For the Gale Warning, Northeast gales to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots and waves 7-12 feet are expected.

The Gale Warning is in effect from Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday.

Strong winds will cause hazardous waves, which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Strong winds have already prompted ferry services at the Lake Erie Islands to cancel some of their trips.

