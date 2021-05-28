Today in history: May 28

Pontius Pilate, governor of the Roman province of Judea, is credited with an infamous quote in John 18:38 of the Bible. “What is truth?” he said. While Pilate wasn’t really asking the question in search of an answer, but was instead attempting to justify his own actions with a rhetorical remark, his words nonetheless went down in history as some of the most memorable ever spoken. But regardless of his intent, Pilate couldn’t possibly have foreseen how relevant that three-word question would become a bit more than 2,000 years later.