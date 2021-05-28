Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Today in history: May 28

Daily Journal
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican troops fought their first major battle during World War I as they launched an offensive against the German-held French village of Cantigny, and more events that happened on this day in history.

dailyjournalonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On This Day In History#War#World War I#American#German#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicsmidfloridanewspapers.com

The history of America’s Independence Day

Few summertime holidays elicit as much excitement as the Fourth of July, also known as Independence Day in the United States. Each year, family, friends and revelers anticipate the arrival of the holiday so they can host barbecues, enjoy the sun, listen to their favorite summertime tunes, and commemorate the freedoms afforded by the monumental events that led to the holiday’s establishment.
thepassivevoice.com

June 10, 1942: The Lidice Massacre

The village of Lidice was located in the Protectorate of Bohemia and Moravia (present-day Czech Republic) during WWII. In reprisal for the assassination of a Nazi official in the Spring of 1942, Adolf Hitler ordered the assassination of all men in Lidice, aged 16 and older. The women and children were taken to concentration camps or gassed, and the village of Lidice was destroyed.
Museumsthetravelmagazine.net

5 places to discover England’s World War II history

Follow in the footsteps of history and hike along the Liberation Route Trail in England, learning about Great Britain’s role in World War II. Be sure to stop at these museums and historical buildings along the way and learn about Europe’s liberation from occupation during the conflict and its long-lasting consequences and history.
Books & Literatureloc.gov

Expanding Student Understanding of World War I Soldiers’ Experiences with Poetry

Stacie Moats of the Library of Congress contributed to this article. In the May/June 2021 issue of Social Education, the journal of the National Council for the Social Studies, our “Sources and Strategies” article features poetry from The Stars and Stripes: The American Soldiers’ Newspaper of World War I, 1918-1919 collection at the Library of Congress. The article suggests strategies both to engage students with the poems and to support research and discovery to deepen their understanding of World War I.
Religionhoustonherald.com

What is truth?

Pontius Pilate, governor of the Roman province of Judea, is credited with an infamous quote in John 18:38 of the Bible. “What is truth?” he said. While Pilate wasn’t really asking the question in search of an answer, but was instead attempting to justify his own actions with a rhetorical remark, his words nonetheless went down in history as some of the most memorable ever spoken. But regardless of his intent, Pilate couldn’t possibly have foreseen how relevant that three-word question would become a bit more than 2,000 years later.
Raritan, NJthesandpaper.net

World War I Over at Last

There has been much written of Woodrow Wilson’s going to Paris to negotiate the Versailles Peace Treaty, but back home he suffered a defeat when the Senate refused to ratify it, meaning the nation remained technically at war with Germany and keeping some of our troops there as an occupying force.
Photographyblackthen.com

Flash Black Photo: Woman – 1900 Paris Exhibition

At Black Then, we frequently see interesting photos that give us a glimpse into the past. They tend to show us a piece of black history that is often not covered in textbooks, in history classes, or shown in the media. In a photo that we found on Black History...
Societyh-net.org

Forgotten Genocides

Demographic History / Studies, Ethnic History / Studies, Holocaust, Genocide, and Memory Studies, Human Rights, Immigration & Migration History / Studies — NeMLA 53rd Annual Convention. Forgotten Genocides. The tern Genocide was coined by Raphael Lemkin in 1944, in a context heavily influenced by the events of the Jewish Holocaust....
EuropeNorthwest Signal

June 24, 2021

The year was 1948 and, on this date, the Soviet Union blocked traffic to and from West Berlin. On this day, the Soviets severed land and water connections between the non-Soviet zones and Berlin. That same day, they halted all rail and barge traffic in and out of Berlin. On...
Religionblueridgechristiannews.com

National Day of Prayer

Jim Cymbala, the pastor of The Brooklyn Tabernacle in New York, said this: “We forget that the Christian church was founded in a prayer meeting. It was led in its earliest and most successful years by simple men full of faith and the Holy Spirit.” It is true…we have forgotten about prayer…as a nation, as a church, and as individuals. Since JESUS Himself prayed, how much more do we need to pray…how much more should we pray?
PoliticsHerald & Review

Herald & Review Almanac for June 25

On June 25, 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that recitation of a state-sponsored prayer in New York State public schools was unconstitutional. In 1788, Virginia ratified the U.S. Constitution. In 1876, Lt. Col. Colonel George A. Custer and his 7th Cavalry were wiped out by Sioux and Cheyenne Indians...
PoliticsHISTORY.com

How the 1914 Battle of Tannenberg Emboldened German Forces at the Start of WWI

Site of the battle of Tannenberg, Germany, August 1914. Credit: Carl Simon/United Archives/Universal Images Group via Getty Images. There have been two epic battles at the place known as Tannenberg. The first, in 1410, saw the defeat of a German religious order called the Teutonic Knights at the hands of Slavs and Lithuanians.
Books & Literaturetheamericanscholar.org

The Devils’ Books

There are a lot of very good, very long books out there: Middlemarch, War and Peace, Don Quixote, the Neapolitan Novels. And then there are the very long books you probably won’t ever want to read, like Leonid Brezhnev’s memoirs, Saddam Hussein’s hackneyed romance novels, or the Kim family’s film theory. This show is about that kind of very long book, and the man who decided to read all of them: Daniel Kalder, who joins us on the show to talk about his journey through The Infernal Library and what these books tell us about the dictatorial soul, assuming there is one. This episode originally aired in 2018.