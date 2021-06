"To help you have fun on your beach adventures this summer, we will be sharing some fun beach activities to help keep your family busy no matter where your travels take you. When we head places, my kids love a fun quest and scavenger hunts are a fun way to keep busy. Today we are sharing this Printable Beach Scavenger Hunt for a fun game to play the next time your family heads to the beach. If you’re looking for a fun activity to keep your kids busy at the beach this summer print this beach scavenger hunt for kids. "