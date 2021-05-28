Cancel
Congress & Courts

US Senate effort to stall IMF Special Drawing Rights fails

By Adva Saldinger
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Republicans, led by Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, tried to pass an amendment this week that would have effectively limited U.S. support for an issuance of International Monetary Fund Special Drawing Rights. SDRs are seen as a critical liquidity tool to support COVID-19 response and recovery in lower-income countries.

