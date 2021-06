The following books are now available at the Transylvania County Library:. Balfour, Amy C. “Great Smoky Mountains National Park.” You don’t have to go far to enjoy a beautiful get-away. Raft the Pigeon, hike LeConte, or take advantage of a cycling tour. The writers have checked with each business in the guide to make sure they are re-opened after the 2020 COVID outbreak. Take a relaxing break in the Great Smoky Moun-tains National park in Tennessee and the North Carolina mountains. (917.688 BAL)