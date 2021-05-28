Cancel
Rachael + John Passionately Sing "Could Have Been Me" With John's Band The Cringe

rachaelrayshow.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachael + John Passionately Sing "Could Have Been Me" With John's Band The Cringe. Watch Rachael + John perform "Could Have Been Me" by The Struts with John's band The Cringe. "We're going to go out with a song that we were supposed to do at South by Southwest last year in 2020," Rach says. "[The Struts] were literally going to play our show. If you love rock, if you love Queen, you love The Struts."

Musicmusicfestnews.com

Uncle John’s Band at Orange Blossom Jamboree: Photo Gallery

Uncle John’s Band at Orange Blossom Jamboree: Photo Gallery. [The photos here are courtesy of Funk Eye Media, Mandi Nulph, Matt Hillman & Alan Feldman.]. Uncle John’s Band kept the tribute band dance party rolling with their eclectic mix of Grateful Dead music and similarly inspired tunes such as Dylan’s “Stuck Inside of Mobile (with the Memphis Blues Again).” They invited Chris Sgammato and Koko Ray up to wrangle saxes on “Don’t Let Go” and “Dancing in the Street.” Everybody was singing (OK, not Casey Otto on keyboards), and it was fine. Rich Whiteley and Alan Gilman offered great guitar work, supported by Mike Edwards on bass. The “Playing in the Band > Terrapin Station > Playing in the Band” sandwich was particularly tasty, with Dan DeGregory and Mike Bortz on those magical double drums. “The Golden Road to Unlimited Devotion” was a fine way to finish off Friday night!
MusicPosted by
US 103.3

What Song Have You Been Singing The Lyrics Wrong On?

What song have you listened to or sang along to for many years and were actually singing the wrong lyrics to the song? The one for me was Drift Away by Dobie Grey and the part was Give Me the Beat Boys to Free My Soul, I would always sing Give Me the Beach Boys To Free My Soul. Here's another one Centerfield John Fogerty is Put Me In Coach I'm Ready To Play but one of my coworkers Bromo thought it was Put Me In Cold I'm Ready To Play.
MusicCaledonian Record-News

John Cafferty & Beaver Brown Band To Perform At NEK Marathon

ISLAND POND — The Island Pond Chamber of Commerce, Brighton Community Forum and Brighton Recreation recently announced that John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band will be performing in Lakeside Park on the Catamount Arts Stage on Sept. 18. The band began its career in 1972 and achieved mainstream success...
Musicloudersound.com

Before he wrote Nothing Else Matters, James Hetfield considered love songs ‘a sign of weakness’

Metallica’s James Hetfield admits to feeling conflicted after writing one of his band’s biggest hits, the third single from ‘The Black Album’, Nothing Else Matters. Written about Hetfield missing his then-girlfriend Kristen Martinez while on tour, the tender power-ballad is one of the most striking songs on Metallica’s self-titled fifth album, but Hetfield confesses to Classic Rock that he was in two minds as to whether it should even be recorded for the album.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

CMAT’s Insomnia Finds Her a Wink Away From Death on “2 Wrecked 2 Care”

Dublin’s Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, who releases music with a campy country sheen as CMAT, has returned today with the track “2 Wrecked 2 Care.” It follows February’s “I Don’t Really Care for You,” her first single of the year, and it’s a shoutout to the insomniac lifestyle. With each hour she blinks away, her vitality withers until she’s one step away from the netherworld. “One hour sleep, I’m the missing link between the living and the dead,” she sings reaching a pitch akin to Kate Bush.
Musicjohnbapst.org

Enjoy “Sing Me To Heaven,” by the John Bapst Concert and Chamber Choirs

Enjoy “Sing Me To Heaven,” presented by Director of Vocal Music Colin Graebert and John Bapst’s Concert and Chamber Choirs; written by Daniel Gawthrop. To create this recording remotely, students recorded their individual vocal lines using an online digital audio workstation. They have a recording of their part from a professional singer with whom they have to be exactly in time. All the individual vocal files are then exported to a company that lines them all up so that they are in sync (as if they were all singing at the same time), and the piece is complete.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

FUEL Returns With New Singer JOHN CORSALE; Band Teases 'Hård' Single

Multi-platinum alternative rock icons FUEL have announce the upcoming release of their first album in 18 years, "Ånomåly", due out in October. The 11 original tracks were written by songwriter/guitarist Carl Bell reunited with original FUEL drummer Kevin Miller, accompanied by new singer John Corsale (lead vocals, guitar), Mark Klotz (guitar, vocals) and Tommy Nat (bass, vocals).
Musicnewslanes.com

Cilla Black was pulled onto stage by John Lennon to sing with The Beatles

Cilla Black once revealed she always wanted to grace the stage with her talents. While she wasn’t born into much money or notoriety, she was born in Liverpool at the same time as The Beatles. Throughout their teenage years the two acts crossed paths, but it wasn’t until John Lennon and co hit the stage when Cilla found her way into stardom.
Musicmetalinsider.net

Burton C Bell sings with Australian house band at Frankie’s Pizza

Burton C Bell is no longer fronting Fear Factory as the band has just released their long awaited album, Aggression Continuum, via Nuclear Blast. In a much publicized and seemingly nasty breakup, Bell and guitarist and co founder Dino Cazares, could not come together and agree to terms regarding ownership of the name Fear Factory so Bell left stating that he “cannot align” himself with someone whom he does not trust or respect.
CelebritiesComplex

Young Thug Shouts Out His Maid for Returning $10,000 She Found in His Jeans

Young Thug took to Instagram to shout out his maid, who he said returned $10,000 she had found in his jeans. “My maid just [handed] me this,” the rapper said in a video as he showed off a fat stack of hundred dollar bills. “She said, ‘I found this money about two months ago in your room. I just wanna know did you get it,” he said. The maid had apparently stumbled upon the stack of cash in a pair of Thugger’s jeans, and after finding it slid it under the rapper’s bed.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Vogue Williams stuns fans in leg-baring shorts – and wow

Vogue Williams knows how to make a fashion statement, and on Wednesday the star looked oh so stylish wearing a pair of smart grey shorts from River Island. The Heart Radio presenter looked stunning as she stepped out in the sun, pairing the shorts with a simple white vest and white quilted mules.
Rock Musicthebrag.com

Gentle rock classics mashed up with the most brutal death metal lyrics

Let’s be honest, it’s not always the time for death metal. Maybe some days you come home, your nerves frazzled after a day of work, and you just want some gentle acoustic jams to smooth things over, rather than a dose of Obituary. Eric Clapton, the Eagles – maybe even Guns N’ Roses at their more gentle.