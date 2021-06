OnePlus this year launched the OnePlus 9 series, which came with three smartphones – the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9R. The OnePlus 9R is now receiving an OxygenOS update that brings a hotfix for a battery drain issue that was introduced by the previous update. The last OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 9R was causing abnormal battery discharge for the smartphone. The OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 update that was released last month and came bundled with the May 2021 Android Security Patch along with improvements for camera, gallery, and system improvements. This comes after OnePlus updated the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro with the May 2021 security patch with OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 update.