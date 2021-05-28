Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Treasury yields fall Friday, end lower for week and month despite inflation worries

By Mark DeCambre
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yields for U.S. government debt edged lower Friday, as investors pored over another reading of inflation, affirming that price pressures are gathering, though market participants view them as transitory.

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Core Inflation#U S Treasury#Treasurys#The Federal Reserve#Pce#Covid#Dow Jones#Fed#The White House#Chicago Pmi#Chevy Chase Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessForexTV.com

Treasuries Move To The Downside As Fed Announcement Looms

After ending last Friday’s nearly unchanged, treasuries showed a notable move to the downside during trading on Monday. Bond prices moved steadily lower over much of the session before closing firmly negative. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 3.9 basis points to 1.501 percent.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields track U.S. Treasury yields higher ahead of Fed meeting

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasury yields, while investors sold Japanese debt to adjust their positions ahead of Federal Reserve’s policy meeting outcome later in the week. U.S. Treasury yields rose from three-month lows overnight as investors...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Fed uncertainty fuels cautious dollar trades

* Caution ahead of Fed's statement on Wednesday * Traders watching for clues on timing of Fed tapering * Bitcoin reclaims $40,000 level (Adds comments, data, updates prices) By Julien Ponthus LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - The dollar stabilised near multi-week highs on Tuesday as traders turned cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting which could provide hints of any plans to start tapering its bond purchases. So far Fed officials, led by Chair Jerome Powell, have stressed that rising inflationary pressures are transitory and ultra-easy monetary settings will stay in place for some time to come but recent economic data has raised concerns that price pressure could force an earlier stimulus withdrawal. "That is exactly what makes tomorrow’s Fed meeting so interesting: market participants simply cannot be certain which aspect will weigh more heavily on the Fed’s mind", Commerzbank analyst Esther Reichelt wrote in a note to her clients. Nearly 60% of economists in a Reuters poll expect a tapering announcement in the next quarter. Investors are hoping that U.S. retail sales and a manufacturing survey later on Tuesday will give clues as to what to expect from the Fed's statement and news conference on Wednesday. In the meantime though, prudence is palpable across trading floors. "No USD trader will want to take too clear a position ahead of Wednesday’s meeting as uncertainties are simply too high", Reichelt said. The dollar index edged lower in the Asian session and at 0716 GMT, was down 0.1% at 90.40, hovering near multi-week highs. Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries were at 1.48%, well below the 1.60% level they were trading at toward the beginning of June. The euro rose 0.15% to $1.2126, just above a one-month low of $1.2093 it hit last week while the yen hit a seven-session low of 110.02 per dollar. The Australian dollar slipped to $0.7705 after minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's last meeting showed the bank was prepared to keep buying bonds even though the economy has recovered its pre-pandemic output. The impact of Britain and Australia announcing a trade deal was still unclear but is expected to benefit Australian farmers. Sterling was little changed against the dollar at $1.4118. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was able to steady above $40,000 on Tuesday and is approaching its 200-day moving average - finding support from the promise of fresh investment from major backer MicroStrategy and from Elon Musk. Tesla boss Musk on Sunday flagged that the carmaker could resume transactions using the token if miners can use cleaner energy to process them. Ether also got a small lift from its bigger rival, and broke above its 20-day moving average to $2,612. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 733 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2142 $1.2121 +0.17% -0.63% +1.2145 +1.2114 Dollar/Yen 110.0100 110.0650 -0.04% +6.52% +110.1450 +110.0200 Euro/Yen.
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Flat as Investors Anticipate Fed Meeting

The Federal Open Market Committee's two-day monetary policy meeting kicks off on Tuesday. Treasury yields are flat on Tuesday morning as investors anticipate what the Fed will say in its two-day policy meeting set to kick off later in the day. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped...
Business95.5 FM WIFC

What investors are watching from the Fed: taper talk and inflation

(Reuters) – Investors will be scrutinizing the Federal Reserve’s comments at the close of its policy meeting on Wednesday for insight on whether the central bank has begun discussing tapering bond purchases and if policymakers are concerned about rising inflation. A possible hike to some key short-term rates is also in focus. Here are topics that investors are focused on:
BusinessFXStreet.com

US 10-year Treasury yields snap two-day uptrend amid cautious mood

US 10-year Treasury yields retreats below 1.50% after two-day rise. Confusion over the Fed’s next moves amid recovering US inflation expectations weighs on sentiment. US Retail Sales will be the key ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC. US 10-year Treasury yields, a popular gauge of market sentiment, drops 1.4 basis points (bps)...
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Treasury yields hold steady with Fed meeting set to kick off

Treasury yields were seeing subdued trading on Tuesday, as fixed-income investors awaited a fresh round of data on retail sales and inflation and the start of the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day policy meeting, which could provide the clearest picture of the central bank's view on the economy and inflation outlook.
Businesskitco.com

Gold price tumbles as markets eye Fed's inflation stance, tapering, and dot plot comments

(Kitco News) Gold saw another selloff ahead of the Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement on Wednesday, with prices approaching the $1,850 an ounce level. Flows into gold have slowed after the precious metal failed to breach the $1,900 an ounce level despite higher-than-expected inflation numbers and a disappointing employment report out of the U.S. At the time of writing, August Comex gold futures were trading at $1,855.50, down 0.56% on the day.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dow opens flat Tuesday and S&P 500 briefly carves out intraday record before retreating

U.S. stocks were trading mixed to flat on Tuesday as investors took data on retail sales and producer prices in stride as Federal Reserve policy makers prepared to kick off a closely watched two-day meeting. The U.S. May producer-price index rose 0.8% in May, pushing prices up 6.6% year over year. Separately, retail sales dropped 1.3% in May. Also, the New York Fed's Empire State factory index fell to 17.4 in June from 24.3 a month earlier. The S&P 500 index was down 0.1% at 4,252, after hitting an intraday all-time high at 4,257.16. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading flat at 34,396, while the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.3% at 14,133. In corporate news, shares of DraftKings Inc. was trading 8% lower after news from a short seller.
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Appreciates As Fed Meeting Begins

The U.S. dollar firmed against its major opponents in the European session on Tuesday, as investors await the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting beginning today for more clues about its future path amid rising inflation. The Fed meeting ends on Wednesday, with economists expecting no change to rate and QE...
Businessfxempire.com

Silver Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate Ahead of the Fed

Silver prices moved sideways on Monday but continued to gain traction against gold. The Federal Reserve meets mid-week, and their views on inflation will help provide the next direction for the precious metals complex. Copper prices have also been rangebound, and traders are awaiting Jay Powell’s commentary to determine a future upside to materials. On Monday, the dollar moved sideways, neutral for silver prices, while U.S. Treasuries moved higher, which generated headwinds. Hedge funds reduced both long and short positions in futures and options according to the most recent commitment of traders report.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Gold futures down a third-straight session

Gold futures declined on Tuesday to tally a third-straight session decline. Strength in U.S. Treasury yields contributed to price pressures ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday that may offer cues on the metal's next move. "Heading into this Fed meeting a ton of dovishness has already been priced in, so many gold traders have been quick to lock in profits," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. He said the Fed will "finally start to talk about tapering, but that probably won't actually happen until the very end of this year if not early next." Gold volatility will likely remain elevated throughout the initial reaction and days following the central bank's announcement, said Moya. August gold fell $9.50, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,856.40 an ounce, extending its decline to the lowest most-active contract finish since May 14, FactSet data show.
BusinessPosted by
Coinspeaker

JPMorgan Chase Hoards Cash Indefinitely Forecasting Higher Inflation and Interest Rates

The Federal Reserve’s 2% inflation target has already been outstripped in April mainly due to the effects of economy reopening, contained demand and supply restrictions. Long-term Inflation is here to stay if you agree with JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who has revealed stockpiling cash to the tunes of $500 billion in order to take advantage of opportunities that will come with the rise in interest rates.