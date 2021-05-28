Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Andy Weir’s Project Hail Mary and the soft, squishy science of language

By Lee Hutchinson
Ars Technica
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndy Weir's latest, Project Hail Mary, is a good book that you'll almost certainly enjoy if you enjoyed Weir's freshman novel The Martian. It's another tale of solving problems with science, as a lone human named Ryland Grace and a lone alien named Rocky must save our stellar neighborhood from a star-eating parasite called "Astrophage." PHM is a buddy movie in space in a way that The Martian didn't get to be, and the interaction between Grace and Rocky is the biggest reason to read the book. The pair makes a hell of a problem-solving team, jazz hands and fist bumps and all.

arstechnica.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Weir
Person
Noam Chomsky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language Acquisition#Living Language#English Language#Project Hail Mary#Phm#Ars Technica#German#Sci Fi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Science
Related
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Jews in Space: On the Unsung History of Jewish Writers and the Birth of Science Fiction

Mel Brooks promised us something we never really saw. And there was never a History of the World: Part II. Mel Brooks has a lot to answer for. Many years ago in my teens, wanting to write about Israeli science fiction, I contacted the eminent translator and editor Emanuel Lotem. The first thing he said to me was to forget it: “There is no such thing as Israeli science fiction.”
Books & Literature95.5 FM WIFC

Book Review: A Wrinkle In Time by Madeleine L’Engle

Genres: Novel, Children’s literature, Young adult fiction, Science fiction, Fantasy Fiction, Science fantasy, High fantasy. I read “A Wrinkle In Time” for the first time when I was in middle school…which was a long time ago, so I decided to reread it before watching the movie with my kids. I enjoyed it as much as an adult than I did as a kid. I think I understood more of it this time around. I certainly better understood Mrs. Who, who speaks mostly in quotations because she has a hard time forming sentences on her own.
Books & LiteratureWritersDigest.com

Marissa Levien: On Pinning Down Your Novel's Middle

Marissa Levien is a writer and artist who hails from Washington State and now lives in N.Y. with a kindly journalist and their two cats. The World Gives Way is her first novel. In this post, Levien discusses how she always knew what the beginning and the end of her...
Books & Literatureamicohoops.net

The latest in science fiction

For the philosopher Pablo Cabana (Florence, 1939), science fiction is the “experimental myth” of our time. We go to it in search of transcendence, for stories that justify our actions and give them meaning, we read and look at them to learn about the good and evil in their stories.
AstronomyValley Times-News

Science the mess out of it

In the movie “The Martian”, Matt Damon plays an astronaut who was mistakenly left behind on Mars after a freak weather storm forced the rest of his crew to leave ahead of schedule. He was left behind for dead. Only he wasn’t. He woke up, realized he was alone—really alone;...
Books & Literaturequailridgebooks.com

Project Hail Mary: A Novel (Hardcover)

NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER • A lone astronaut must save the earth from disaster in this “propulsive” (Entertainment Weekly) new science-based thriller from the bestselling author of The Martian. “An epic story of redemption, discovery and cool speculative sci-fi.”—USA Today. “If you loved The Martian, you’ll go crazy for Weir’s...
AstronomyScience Focus

Instant Genius Podcast: The end of the Universe, with Dr Katie Mack

Dr Katie Mack, a theoretical astrophysicist, author and one of Twitter’s most-followed scientists, joins us on the first episode of our brand new podcast Instant Genius. In each episode of this weekly show, you’ll hear a world-leading scientist or expert deliver a bite-sized masterclass on one of the most fascinating ideas in science and technology today.
AstronomyWRAL

Science and pop culture look to the skies to answer the ultimate question: Are we alone?

CNN — If you're ever studied astronomy, you've probably been exposed to something called the Drake equation. One side of the equation posits the number of civilizations in our galaxy with which it might be possible to communicate. The other side gives all the variables that add up to that number, including the average rate of star formation, the number of planets around those stars that have developed intelligent life and the ability to send radio signals.
Books & Literaturegeekgirlauthority.com

Gays in Space: 6 Queer Sci-Fi Books You Should Read

Can you believe we’re already halfway through Pride Month? I’m celebrating the best way I know how: reading lots of books with queer representation! Now I’m here to share the love and bring you my favorites that feature gays in space, a niche but wonderful space in the world of science-fiction. Read on!
Rock Musicside-line.com

Dark ambient act Drifting In Silence contemplate Carl Jung’s theories on ‘False Awakening’

Drifting In Silence was formed in 2003 by Derrick Stembridge. Out now is the new album, “False Awakening”. It was released on Secret Press, a self-proclaimed nomadic record label home to a variety of ambient artists. On the release the band you get a deep contemplation of Carl Jung’s dream theories. The Swiss psychiatrist and psychoanalyst wrote that art expression and images found in dreams could help recover from trauma and emotional distress.
Books & Literaturenewbooksnetwork.com

An Infinite History

Emma Rothschild’s new book, An Infinite History: The Story of a Family in France over Three Centuries (Princeton University Press, 2021) (see the book’s accompanying website here: https://infinitehistory.org), is a beautiful work that, by following the lives of one obscure family over five generations, weaves together a history of France through the momentous revolutions and economic transformations of the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. In this conversation, Emma talks to Yi Ning Chang about the puzzles of writing micro-, meso-, and macrohistory, about the literary and the historical, and about what it might mean for the historian to treat every historical story as one of potentially infinite possibilities.
Books & LiteratureGreenwichTime

Hear Audiobook Excerpt of James Joyce's Infamously Challenging 'Finnegans Wake'

Finnegans Wake, James Joyce’s final novel, is a notoriously challenging read. In the late Eighties, New Yorkers would organize “marathon group reads” of the book that would start at noon on New Year’s Eve and let the words flow until the evening of New Year’s Day. It took a Chinese translator eight years to get through the first third of the tome, since nearly every word required a footnote since most are neologisms or portmanteaus. But largely, the novel, first published in 1939, is best known for how little read it actually is.
Books & LiteratureTor.com

11 Modern Fantasies Based in Classic Mythology

Who doesn’t love a good myth? Retellings of ancient legends are wonderful ways to bring stories with long histories to new audiences or eras. Authors can reinterpret classic tropes or familiar heroes, bringing different aspects of their personalities to vivid, sparkling life. Below, I’ve highlighted some of the most exciting myth retellings that will be hitting shelves soon, as well as some recent favorites.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

STALKER 2 Should Embrace Its Source Material

This discussion of STALKER 2 contains spoilers for the novel Roadside Picnic, the film Stalker, and for the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. franchise. The gameplay trailer for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl (or just STALKER 2, to simplify) shown at E3 2021 is prime hype material. The graphics look unreal, the game world oozes the familiar foreboding atmosphere, and the gameplay seems to recapture the frantic firefights and patient exploration of the old titles. Assuming we are not looking at a vertical slice that will be downgraded or fall apart in action, STALKER 2 looks set to deliver long-absent, long-missed thrills in a shiny and polished new package.
PhysicsPhysics World

Helgoland and the captivating origins of quantum theory

In June 1925 Werner Heisenberg retreated to Helgoland in the North Sea, a treeless island offering the 23-year-old German physicist a space to think, along with some respite from the extreme hay fever he was suffering. On that remote outpost, Heisenberg had an idea that would revolutionize physics and bring profound implications for philosophy and technology. This was an event that would kickstart quantum mechanics.
Books & Literaturenewbooksnetwork.com

The Forbidden Worlds of Haruki Murakami

In an “other world” composed of language—it could be a fathomless Martian well, a labyrinthine hotel, or forest—a narrative unfolds, and with it the experiences, memories, and dreams that constitute reality for Haruki Murakami’s characters and readers. Memories and dreams in turn conjure their magical counterparts—people without names or pasts, fantastic animals, half-animals, and talking machines that traverse the dark psychic underworld of this writer’s extraordinary fiction.
Softwareai-summary.com

Summary: Better Software Writing Skills in Data Science: Pragmatic Projects

Definition of pragmatic (Merriam-Webster) 1: relating to matters of fact or practical affairs often to the exclusion of intellectual or artistic matters: practical as opposed to idealistic. But can you really exclude all matters of the heart? Can you remove all politics from technical decisions? Maybe thinking so is being...
ScienceScience Friday

Language Evolves: It’s Literally Fine

Science Diction is a bite-sized podcast about words—and the science stories behind them. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts, and sign up for our newsletter. If you read the title of this episode and cringed, you’re not alone. At Merriam-Webster, editors and lexicographers receive countless letters grousing about the addition of certain words to the dictionary. And here at Science Diction, we get our fair share of emails pointing out our linguistic missteps.
Books & Literaturegingernutsofhorror.com

BENEATH A PALE SKY BY PHILIP FRACASSI - BOOK REVIEW

BENEATH A PALE SKY BY PHILIP FRACASSI (BOOK REVIEW by Tony Jones) I have been a fan of Philip Fracassi for several years now, via scanning my archive I realise I have not reviewed any of his work since 2018. That is way too long for such a stylish writer to be off my radar. So, I was delighted to rectify this oversight with Beneath a Pale Sky, which brings together eight short stories (some of which are quite long), a few of which are brand new to this collection, mixed with others which have previously seen the light of day elsewhere. Fracassi is, simply put, an outstanding writer of short fiction and his work has been widely published in genre magazines, including: Best Horror of the Year, Nightmare Magazine, Black Static, Dark Discoveries, Lovecraft eZine, and Cemetery Dance.