JONES wants it ( though why his dumbass talking about he wants a year cause contract didn't go his way) This dude wants Jones now before he gets a few f*ghts under his belt and acclimated at HW. Dudes got ridiculous power, no wrestling, and no cardio. Jones would drag his a*s into deep waters and drown him and he knows it. Anyone who tells you otherwise doesnt know sh*t about MMA.