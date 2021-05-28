The Best Stuff From Bespoke Post, the Cult Fave Site for Urban Lumberjacks

Welcome to Dialed In, Esquire's weekly column bringing you horological happenings and the most essential news from the watch world since March 2020. At best, I’m skeptical of watches launched on Kickstarter. Call me a Negative Nancy, but it feels as that the boundless enthusiasm of people for throwing their money away on unproven brands is usually in direct inverse proportion to the rightness or authenticity of the brand being shilled. Okay, that’s a sweeping statement, and I do know of some good exceptions that proved to be viable, even tasteful, watch brands. But too many, for me, are eminently resistible clommages or undisguised off-the-shelf tat given an optimistic, wafer-thin veneer of respectability by dint of being posted on the platform. A new launch this morning on that same platform, however, has me wondering. That’s probably because it’s not a new brand at all.