The Best Stuff From Bespoke Post, the Cult Fave Site for Urban Lumberjacks
Do you have a whittling knife? A child named Wilder? Do you have an affinity for watching wilderness reality TV shows and thinking, What a booooooring tourniquet? (Same.) Well, Bespoke Post is your safe space. The ~rugged boi~ company offers a themed, monthly subscription box service for people who actively split logs, form sentences out of one-syllable words, and curate an overall rustic personality—regardless of if they live in the city or the Blue Ridge Mountains.www.vice.com