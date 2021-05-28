BNA expecting 50K travelers per-day this weekend

Airports across the nation are expected to be extra busy for the holiday weekend, and that includes Nashville International Airport.

The holiday travel rush started Thursday and will continue all the way to Memorial Day. BNA officials said they're expecting about 50,000 travelers per-day this weekend, and they say if you have a flight that's coming up, timing is key.

First, make sure you allow yourself time to park, check in and get to your gate. If you're new to Nashville or haven't flown in a while, it's a good idea to familiarize yourself with the airport.

Remember, it's temporarily split into two terminals -- north and south -- so make sure you know your airline and follow the signs to the terminal it matches. It's also good to know what you can and can't pack.

To make things faster, passengers can also download mobile passes and check in early.

With the holiday rush, officials from the airport say planning should be a priority this weekend.

“Arrive early. It's going to be more important than ever. There’s a lot of people, there's a lot of people parking. Check your flight status at your airline web site or FlyNashville.com ,” said BNA Spokesperson Kym Gerlock.

Keep in mind, masks are still required Nashville International Airport. You can also find hand sanitizer in the common areas.