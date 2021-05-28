Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Child hospitalized after hit-and-run driver crashes into west-side apartment building

By Daniel Bradley
WRTV
 19 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A child was hospitalized early Friday after a hit-and-run driver crashed into the side of an apartment building on the west side of Indianapolis, police said.

The crash occurred just after 3 a.m. when a motorist driving east in the 5300 block of West 30th Street left the roadway and struck a utility pole, which broke in half, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The vehicle then crashed through a fence and struck the southeast side of an apartment building. A child was covered in debris from the crash and was transported Riley Children's Hospital complaining of pain. The child did not have any visible signs of injury, police said.

The driver struck a vehicle after crashing into the building and then fled the scene before police arrived, IMPD said.

The crash remains under investigation.

