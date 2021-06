Putting Russia on the right tractor – Byelorussia. In 1978 the tractor plant in Minsk, the capital of Byelorussia, was celebrating the 25th anniversary of the popular Soviet tractor called Belarus. Some workers suggested marking the jubilee by putting the first tractor made there on the central factory square. It was not that easy. They had to go looking for it, searching the scrap metal warehouses, the graveyards of old machinery. After a long search, they found it. The tractor, made on 14 October, 1953, had been found in autumn of 1978 in full working order and sound health, working in the autumn field, at the Bolshevik collective farm in Minsk region.