Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

First Thing: Senate Republicans set to block Capitol riot commission

The Guardian
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Republicans are expected to stymie the Democrats’ efforts on Friday to set up a bipartisan, 9/11-style investigative commission into the 6 January Capitol attack. Debate on legislation to form the commission was set to begin late on Thursday, but work on another bill pushed consideration to Friday after the Senate adjourned at 3am. Friday is set to be another long day, with the Republicans expected to filibuster the House-approved commission.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Senate Democrats#San Jose#Capitol Riot Commission#House#Guardian#Ukrainian#The New York Times#Covid#Pentagon#The Defense Department#Democratic#Native American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Senate
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Set to Visit Border Before Kamala Harris

Donald Trump has increased pressure on Vice President Kamala Harris as he announced he will visit the U.S.-Mexico border later in June. Trump, who made building a wall to combat immigration one of his key presidential campaign promises, said he would visit "our nation's decimated southern border" with Texas Governor Greg Abbott on June 30.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Who Is Trump Reaching?

“The Republican Party is just a name,” Steve Bannon told me last week. I had called him to ask about the influence he believes his old boss still carries inside the GOP. “The bulk of it is a populist, nationalist party led by Donald Trump.” As for the rest of it? “The Republican Party, pre-2016, are the modern Whigs,” he added, referring to the national party that collapsed in the mid-19th century over divided views on slavery.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Top Senate Republican touts party's effort to make Biden a 'half-term president'

Sen. John Barrasso said that the GOP is aiming to make President Joe Biden a “half-term president” by taking back Congress during next year’s elections. “Mitch McConnell’s come under a lot of criticism for saying at one point he wanted to make sure that Barack Obama was a one-term president. I want to make Joe Biden a one-half-term president,” the Wyoming Republican said. “And I want to do that by making sure they no longer have the House, Senate, and White House.”
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The folly of bullying Joe Manchin

President JOE BIDEN is scheduled to meet Russian President VLADIMIR PUTIN for some five hours of talks in Geneva starting at 7:10 a.m. Eastern time. It’s their first meeting in a decade. If the past is any guide, Putin will pull his favorite power move and delay the meeting to...