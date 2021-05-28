First Thing: Senate Republicans set to block Capitol riot commission

Sen. John Barrasso said that the GOP is aiming to make President Joe Biden a “half-term president” by taking back Congress during next year’s elections. “Mitch McConnell’s come under a lot of criticism for saying at one point he wanted to make sure that Barack Obama was a one-term president. I want to make Joe Biden a one-half-term president,” the Wyoming Republican said. “And I want to do that by making sure they no longer have the House, Senate, and White House.”