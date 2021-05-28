Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bucks blow the Heat out in Miami, take a commanding 3-0 series lead

By Rob Parks
Posted by 
FortyEight Minutes
FortyEight Minutes
 19 days ago

The Milwaukee Bucks are not playing any games: they look to be on a serious mission.

The Bucks defeated the Miami Heat 113-84 to take a commanding 3 games to 0 lead in this first-round series. They now have a chance to sweep the Heat out of the Playoffs. Coming into this series, not many would have predicted this where this series Luke stand after 3 games. Especially after the Miami Heat handled the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the Playoffs inside of the NBA Bubble.

Giannis Antekounmpo had himself a great game once again. He scored 17 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in the win. He spoke to the media about the difficulty playing the Heat in this series. He also spoke on his squad’s mindset coming into this series and moving forward.

“The last two games haven’t been easy,” Antetokounmpo said. “Obviously, we were up 30, but it’s not easy. … I’ll say this: I’ll say by us doing our job, I’m not surprised that we’re able to win a game because once we focus on ourselves, play together, have fun and be tough, good things are going to happen. And in these three games, good things have happened for us.”

Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach, Mike Budenholzer is nowhere near satisfied. He is grateful to be up 3 games to 0 in the series. However, he knows his team has more work to do. He is keeping his guys focused and motivated.

“We’ve got to continue to work,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “They have so many weapons on the other side. They do a lot of things that are hard to guard. Defensively, our focus, our attention to detail has got to stay high.”

Other Bucks players stepped up big in order to get this blowout win.

Game 4 of this series is Saturday, 5/29 in Miami at American Airlines Arena. Tip-off is at 1:30 pm Eastern and airs on TNT.

The post Bucks blow the Heat out in Miami, take a commanding 3-0 series lead appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

FortyEight Minutes

FortyEight Minutes

Columbus, OH
15
Followers
756
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Bryn Forbes
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Bobby Portis
Person
Mike Budenholzer
Person
Brook Lopez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Bucks#Playoffs#The Miami Heat#American Airlines Arena#Tnt#Fortyeightminutes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAtheScore

Harden-less Nets humiliate Bucks to take 2-0 series lead

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant left Giannis Antetokounmpo in his tracks and got to the rim for a reverse layup, with James Harden coming way off his baseline spot to cheer. Harden may be hurt, but the Brooklyn Nets are showing no hint that they miss him. “I think...
NBAnetsdaily.com

Nets look for 2-0 series lead vs. Bucks

Haters in danger (danger). The Brooklyn Nets opened up their second round series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night at Barclays Center, and they put on a hell of a show. They won by a not as close as it appeared eight points and are up 1-0 in the best of seven series.
NBAwsau.com

Nets Hammer Bucks, Take 2-0 Lead

BROOKLYN, NY (WSAU) — The Brooklyn Nets put game two of their playoff series away early and topped the Milwaukee Bucks 125-86 on Monday night at Barclays Center. The Nets jumped out to a 36-19 first quarter lead and were never threatened. Kevin Durant led the way with 32 points. Kyrie Irving added 22.
NBAwesb.com

NBA Playoff Recap 6-07-21: Nets, Without Harden, Blow Out Bucks For 2-0 Lead

The Brooklyn Nets blew out the Milwaukee Bucks 125-86 last night in Game 2 of their NBA Playoff semifinal series, giving Brooklyn a 2-0 series lead. Kevin Durant led the Nets with 32 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists while only playing 3 quarters. Kyrie Irving added another 22 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists, while James Harden is out with injury.
NBAWiscnews.com

Bucks blow big lead, rally to edge Nets in Game 3

MILWAUKEE — Jrue Holiday figured the Brooklyn Nets expected him to call a timeout as soon as he got the ball with his team trailing by one in the final minute. Instead, Holiday delivered just in time to keep the Milwaukee Bucks from falling into a hole from which no NBA team has ever recovered.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA rumors: Jimmy Butler wants the max from the Heat

Jimmy Butler has his sights set on a maximum contract extension from the Miami Heat. Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat were swept out of the playoffs just a few short days ago, but rumor has it the star wing is already thinking ahead to his next priority: obtaining the maximum contract extension he’s eligible for.
NBAYardbarker

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler Make All-Defensive Second-Team

After a disappointing first-round exit in the NBA playoffs, the Miami Heat at least received some positive news Monday. The league announced forward Jimmy Butler and center Bam Adebayo were named the second-team All-Defensive Team. It marked the second straight year Adebayo has made the list while Butler is honored for the fifth time in his career.
NBASkySports

Milwaukee Bucks even series with Brooklyn Nets as Kyrie Irving injured

Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 34 points and 12 rebounds as the host Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 victory on Sunday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals over the Brooklyn Nets, who lost All-Star guard Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle. The series is tied at two games...
NBAKenosha News.com

Kevin Durant buries Bucks, who blow big lead to trail Nets 3-2 in series

NEW YORK — Kevin Durant has always been one of the NBA's most unstoppable scorers. The Brooklyn Nets needed much more than points Tuesday night, so Durant gave them one of the most spectacular performances in postseason history. Durant had 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists, sending the Nets...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: Chances Of Signing Kawhi Leonard Are Slowly Fading

It’s been rumored for months that the Miami Heat will look to reroute their team’s direction this summer. Not only do the Heat intend to make improvements across their roster, they’ll have the flexibility and the cap room to sign a top NBA superstar. A recent name that’s been associated...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Are Still Interested In Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry is a player that has been linked to the Miami Heat prior to the trade deadline but ended up staying put with the Toronto Raptors. There is no doubt that Lowry is a Toronto legend: he is one of the veterans that helped bring Toronto its first title in 2019 and had the best stretch of his career in Toronto.