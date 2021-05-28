Bucks blow the Heat out in Miami, take a commanding 3-0 series lead

The Milwaukee Bucks are not playing any games: they look to be on a serious mission.

The Bucks defeated the Miami Heat 113-84 to take a commanding 3 games to 0 lead in this first-round series. They now have a chance to sweep the Heat out of the Playoffs. Coming into this series, not many would have predicted this where this series Luke stand after 3 games. Especially after the Miami Heat handled the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the Playoffs inside of the NBA Bubble.

Giannis Antekounmpo had himself a great game once again. He scored 17 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in the win. He spoke to the media about the difficulty playing the Heat in this series. He also spoke on his squad’s mindset coming into this series and moving forward.

“The last two games haven’t been easy,” Antetokounmpo said. “Obviously, we were up 30, but it’s not easy. … I’ll say this: I’ll say by us doing our job, I’m not surprised that we’re able to win a game because once we focus on ourselves, play together, have fun and be tough, good things are going to happen. And in these three games, good things have happened for us.”

Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach, Mike Budenholzer is nowhere near satisfied. He is grateful to be up 3 games to 0 in the series. However, he knows his team has more work to do. He is keeping his guys focused and motivated.

“We’ve got to continue to work,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “They have so many weapons on the other side. They do a lot of things that are hard to guard. Defensively, our focus, our attention to detail has got to stay high.”

Other Bucks players stepped up big in order to get this blowout win.

Khris Middleton scored 22 points, grabbed 8 rebounds and dished out 5 assists.

Jrue Holiday scored 19 points, grabbed 3 rebounds and dished out 12 assists.

Brook Lopez scored 13 points and grabbed 5 rebounds.

Bobby Portis scored 11 points and grabbed 9 rebounds off of the bench.

Bryn Forbes scored 11 points off of the bench.

Game 4 of this series is Saturday, 5/29 in Miami at American Airlines Arena. Tip-off is at 1:30 pm Eastern and airs on TNT.

