Some days you really just need a little more support than normal. You know, the boys can be a little unruly sometimes and just need some comfort. Sometimes in life, a little support can help get you through the day. A nice and comforting hug can be all a fella needs. Or lady. In this case, my fellas got just what they were in search of. The best pair of underwear you could ever possibly imagine finding. And believe it or not, I found them at a very typical place that people shop in Rome.