Steaming Bowls of London’s Most Exciting Ramen Will Soon Arrive in the Heart of Soho

By James Hansen
Eater
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Omar Shah first put ramen on his menu, it was a disaster. A single bowl would stop the kitchen at Bintang — the Kentish Town Filipino restaurant that his father opened in 1987 — in its tracks. “Every time we made a bowl, all the chefs would just stop what they were doing, getting out the toppings and the broth, it was chaos, like: ‘Oh shit, there’s a ramen order.’ They’d carefully put it on the pass, and the customers would love it so much ... But I had to take it off. It had four chefs surrounding it. One bowl. I knew that if I ever did this dish again, it’ll have to be in a separate restaurant, dedicated to ramen.”

london.eater.com
