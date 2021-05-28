Steaming Bowls of London’s Most Exciting Ramen Will Soon Arrive in the Heart of Soho

When Omar Shah first put ramen on his menu, it was a disaster. A single bowl would stop the kitchen at Bintang — the Kentish Town Filipino restaurant that his father opened in 1987 — in its tracks. “Every time we made a bowl, all the chefs would just stop what they were doing, getting out the toppings and the broth, it was chaos, like: ‘Oh shit, there’s a ramen order.’ They’d carefully put it on the pass, and the customers would love it so much ... But I had to take it off. It had four chefs surrounding it. One bowl. I knew that if I ever did this dish again, it’ll have to be in a separate restaurant, dedicated to ramen.”