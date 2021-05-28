Cancel
This Week in History: May 28th to June 3rd

By The National Herald
thenationalherald.com
Cover picture for the articleOn this day in 1952, the women of Greece were given the right to vote and to be elected in parliamentary elections. However, the women could not vote in the immediately following elections (in November of 1952) because they were not registered in time to be included in the voter registration lists as required by law. In time, the women’s right to vote led to their earning places and job positions in businesses and in the government of Greece and were eventually able to maintain their right to inherit property (even after being married).

