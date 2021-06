Independent variables associated with intravenous rehydration and hospitalization in children with acute gastroenteritis (AGE) included greater dehydration, care in the United States (US) relative to Canada, increased travel distance to the emergency department, and increased duration of vomiting in the 24 hours prior to emergency department visit. Oral ondansetron followed by oral rehydration therapy (ORT) was associated with reduced odds of both intravenous rehydration and hospitalization in children with AGE. The study authors reported these findings in JAMA Network Open.