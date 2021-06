Wizards are one of D&D’s most iconic classes. Masters of magic and versatility, they can be a blast to play–and we’re here to help you get started. When it comes to Dungeons & Dragons, Wizards are masters of all things arcane. They have access to more spells, can learn and do more with magic than just about anyone else. Except for maybe Clerics, but that’s a story for another time. The point is, wizards are one of the iconic members of any party–there’s a reason the stereotypical party was “fighter, cleric, wizard, thief” for so many years. And in 5th Edition wizards can be an absolute blast to play, but they take a little bit more work to get started. We’re here to help.