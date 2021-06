The Binghamton Rumble Ponies fell to the Portland Sea Dogs 4-1 Thursday night. Cole Gordon pitched 6 strong innings for the Ponies allowing just 1 run on 3 hits and 3 walks. Hayden Senger went 2-4 with a run scored while Yoel Romero went 2-3. The loss extends the Rumble Ponies losing streak to 5 games and they have dropped the first 3 games of a 6 game set with Portland. Binghamton falls to 11-27 on the season. These 2 are back at it tomorrow night in Mirabito Stadium, first pitch is set for 7:05pm.