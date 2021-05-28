Cancel
Syracuse, NY

How to Watch Syracuse vs Northwestern

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 20 days ago
Matchup: #3 Syracuse (16-3) vs #2 Northwestern (15-0) - NCAA Tournament Semifinals

On the Line: A berth in the NCAA Tournament Championship Game

Location: Johnny Unitas Stadium (Towson, MD)

Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern - Friday, May 28th

Television/Stream: ESPNU (Through Watch ESPN, Hulu Live, Sling)

Series History: Northwestern leads the all-time series 14-6. Syracuse, however, won the most recent matchup which took place in February 2020 before the season was cancelled as a result of the pandemic. The Orange topped the Wildcats 16-11 in that one.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse has dealt with injuries to arguably its two best offensive players in Emily Hawryschuk and Megan Carney. Both have torn ACLs. Hawryschuk has been out since the season opener, while Carney suffered her injury in the first game against Boston College. The Orange has bounced back after each injury, however. Syracuse dominated the Eagles to end the regular season, winning 16-7 to avenge a one goal loss the game before. Emma Tyrrell took over for Carney, and scored a career high six goals to earn US Lacrosse Magazine's National Player of the Week. Syracuse topped the Eagles again in the ACC Tournament Semifinals, this time in a 19-17 thriller. The Orange lost to #1 North Carolina twice, including in the ACC Title Game. Syracuse blew out Loyola and Florida to make the Final Four. Freshman Emma Ward is the reigning US Lacrosse Magazine's National Player of the Week.

Northwestern Coming In: Northwestern is undefeated, but had not played a top 20 team until the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats are led by Tewaaraton Trophy finalist Izzy Scane, who leads the team with 94 goals and 117 points. Erin Coykendall's 44 assists leads Northwestern. Goalie Madison Doucette is giving up 10.35 goals per game and saving 42% of opponent's shots.

ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

Chance Westry Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

Syracuse basketball will have on of its top 2022 targets on campus this weekend as guard Chance Westry has scheduled an official visit that starts Thursday, June 17th, he confirmed. The visit was first reported by Andrew Slater. Westry will join fellow priority Orange target Donovan Clingan, an elite 2022 enter prospect, as official visitors on the Syracuse campus this week/weekend.
Recapping John Wildhack's 'State of SU Athletics' Press Conference

What a difference a year makes. Exactly one year ago today, Syracuse football held its first summer workout with COVID-19 guidelines set in place. It was the university's initial look into what an athletic season during a pandemic would look like. Uncertainty and doubt plagued the season's outlook going into the fall, and many presumed that inevitably, play would be stopped prematurely.
Can Syracuse Flip Pietramala Twins?

The rumor has become reality, according to multiple reports. Dave Pietramala, the former Johns Hopkins head coach and one of the best defensive players in the history of lacrosse, is joining Gary Gait’s staff with the Syracuse men’s lacrosse program. The addition of Pietramala makes sense on a variety of levels, but the immediate question turns to recruiting. Pietramala has twins who are class of 2022 recruits, one of which is five star and the number two player in the class Dom Pietramala. The other is defenseman Nicholas Pietramala. Both are currently committed to North Carolina. Will the Orange be able to get them to flip and play for his father?
Syracuse Hosted 2022 Kicker for Monday Visit

Class of 2022 Concord (Mass.) Middlesex School kicker Liam Connor took an unofficial visit to Syracuse on Monday to get his first in person look at the school and the program. "The visit was awesome," Connor said. "Just tour of the facilities, campus." After touring the school, Connor came away...
Legacy Prospect on the Syracuse Radar

Malik Campbell was at Syracuse from 1997 to 2001. He was a reserve guard on the basketball team for two season and a three year letter winner as a wide receiver on the football team. Campbell finished his Syracuse football career with 59 catches for 811 yards and two touchdowns, and was an accomplished punt returner as well. Now, he son is starting to gain notoriety on the recruiting trail.
Heininger Hoping for Syracuse Offer After Workout

Class of 2022 Rochester (N.Y.) Brighton two-way lineman Alex Heininger is one of the best prospects in Western New York. Currently holding offers from Maine, Fordham, New Hampshire, Buffalo, UMass and Central Michigan, Heininger is also on the radar of power five programs. Schools such as Pittsburgh, Syracuse and others have been in touch.
Nine Transfer Portal Options for Syracuse to Replace Willie Tyler

Texas offensive lineman transfer Willie Tyler was supposed to provide depth to the Syracuse offensive line this season. He announced his decision to transfer to the Orange in April, but decommitted last week. With Syracuse still in need of help along the offensive line, the staff will be looking into options via the transfer portal. Here are nine that make sense.
Justin Taylor Get Closer Look at Syracuse on Official Visit

AllSyracuse.com caught up with 2022 shooting guard Justin Taylor immediately after his official visit to Syracuse concluded. He has also recently officially visited North Carolina and unofficially visited Virginia Tech. Taylor has one more visit currently scheduled, an official to Indiana. Q: How was the visit?. Justin Taylor: "First of...
Cuse Awards Winners

Syracuse Athletics handed out its 15th annual Cuse Awards this week. Here are all of the winners:. Soladay Award: Kristen Siermachesky (ice hockey) and Drake Porter (lacrosse) Syracuse Eight Courage Award: Lucy Pearce (rowing) Women's Team of the Year: Women's lacrosse. Men's Team of the. Year: Men's Rowing. Female Athlete...
Henry Belin Recaps 'Amazing' Syracuse Visit

Syracuse football's top quarterback target was on campus Tuesday for an unofficial visit. Bronx (N.Y.) Cardinal Hayes signal caller took trips to Duke, North Carolina and Georgia Tech in recent days. He has visits to Indiana, Michigan and Northwestern coming up this month. The trip to Syracuse, however, was with a school that has recruited him longer than the other schools on that list and as hard as any. We caught up with Belin to find out how the visit went.
Syracuse Football Commitment Watch

Five players who could be next to give a verbal commitment to the Orange. Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
Desko Gives Emotional Goodbye to Program He Helped Build

News broke Monday afternoon that hall of fame coach John Desko had announced his retirement after 23 years as head coach for Syracuse men's lacrosse and 46 years in totality (player, assistant coach, head coach). Desko held his retirement press conference Tuesday afternoon, speaking in front of the media at...
John Desko Announces Retirement

Legendary Syracuse men's lacrosse head coach John Desko announced his retirement on Monday. The news comes one day after reports surfaced that Desko was going to retire and Gary Gait would take over as the men's lacrosse head coach. “The last 46-years at Syracuse have been an incredible experience and...
Caitlin Defliese Named Interim Head Coach of Women's Lacrosse

On Monday, Syracuse Athletics made the official announcement that legendary coach John Desko was retiring and Gary Gait was leaving the women's team to become the new head coach of the men's lacrosse program. Included in that announcement was Caitlin Defliese being named interim head coach while the school conducts a national search for Gait's replacement.
Syracuse Football Satellite Camp Schedule

Syracuse football will not have any on campus camps this summer for the second straight year. The staff will, however, participate in satellite, off campus camps with other college programs. Here is a schedule of which camps and where Syracuse football is expected to be this month. June 13th: Penn...
Gary Gait's First Task: Contact Recruits

On Sunday, news broke that Gary Gait would be stepping down as Syracuse women's lacrosse head coach to become the head coach of the Orange men's lacrosse program. His first task as the head coach of the men's program should be to reach out to recruits. Recruits that he helped get to commit to the women's program in the 2022 class and those who verbally committed to John Desko and the men's program.
Gary Gait to be Named Next Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Coach

Gary Gait is leaving the Syracuse women’s lacrosse program to take over as the fifth head coach of the men’s lacrosse program, a source confirmed. He takes over for John Desko, who is expected to announce his retirement over this next week. The news was first reported by Inside Lacrosse. Syracuse.com's Brent Axe reported that a name to watch as Gait's defensive coordinator is former Johns Hopkins head coach Dave Piettramala.