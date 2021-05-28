How to Watch Syracuse vs Northwestern

Matchup: #3 Syracuse (16-3) vs #2 Northwestern (15-0) - NCAA Tournament Semifinals

On the Line: A berth in the NCAA Tournament Championship Game

Location: Johnny Unitas Stadium (Towson, MD)

Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern - Friday, May 28th

Television/Stream: ESPNU (Through Watch ESPN, Hulu Live, Sling)

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Northwestern leads the all-time series 14-6. Syracuse, however, won the most recent matchup which took place in February 2020 before the season was cancelled as a result of the pandemic. The Orange topped the Wildcats 16-11 in that one.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse has dealt with injuries to arguably its two best offensive players in Emily Hawryschuk and Megan Carney. Both have torn ACLs. Hawryschuk has been out since the season opener, while Carney suffered her injury in the first game against Boston College. The Orange has bounced back after each injury, however. Syracuse dominated the Eagles to end the regular season, winning 16-7 to avenge a one goal loss the game before. Emma Tyrrell took over for Carney, and scored a career high six goals to earn US Lacrosse Magazine's National Player of the Week. Syracuse topped the Eagles again in the ACC Tournament Semifinals, this time in a 19-17 thriller. The Orange lost to #1 North Carolina twice, including in the ACC Title Game. Syracuse blew out Loyola and Florida to make the Final Four. Freshman Emma Ward is the reigning US Lacrosse Magazine's National Player of the Week.

Northwestern Coming In: Northwestern is undefeated, but had not played a top 20 team until the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats are led by Tewaaraton Trophy finalist Izzy Scane, who leads the team with 94 goals and 117 points. Erin Coykendall's 44 assists leads Northwestern. Goalie Madison Doucette is giving up 10.35 goals per game and saving 42% of opponent's shots.