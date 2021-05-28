The 11 Best Memorial Day Sales at Walmart

Cancel
Memorial Day weekend is here, and that means three things: time off from work (if you're lucky), barbecues, and best of all, sales. When it comes to fulfilling your wildest retail dreams, there's one store that's got everything you need and then some: Walmart. From electronics to clothes to home décor, the big box store is offering some major discounts on practically everything this weekend. Read on to discover the can't-miss deals from this year's Memorial Day sale at Walmart.

Best Life's editors have scoured the internet to bring you the best products out there, and we're hoping you'll love them as much as we do. Full disclosure: we may earn a commission for anything you purchase through links on this page, but that doesn't mean you'll pay more for them (we'd never do that to you!). Pricing and availability are accurate as of the piece's initial publication date, but it's the internet and we can't guarantee that these sweet, sweet deals will last forever, so scoop them up before someone else does!

1

This 7,500 BTU LG air conditioner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4983Eu_0aESs3IJ00
© Walmart

Capable of cooling up to 320 square feet, this window air conditioner is the perfect summer accessory. Every hour, this AC can remove 2.3 pints of moisture from the air, spreading cooler air across your space with its 4-way Air Deflection system. Beating the heat has never been so easy!

$550$479 at Walmart

2

This Simmons 8-inch full-sized hybrid mattress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YEobX_0aESs3IJ00
© Walmart

Can you really put a price on a good night's sleep? The answer is a resounding "yes" if you buy this Simmons full-sized 8-inch mattress, which reviewers call "awesome" and "really comfortable." Better yet, it's packaged in a small box and expands to full size upon being unpacked, meaning it's easy to transport and store.

$334$289 at Walmart

3

These Champion jersey joggers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LuGRf_0aESs3IJ00
© Walmart

Looking for a jogger that transitions perfectly from the gym to brunch? Then look no further than these 100 percent cotton joggers, which will look as cute with a tank top, blazer, and statement necklace as they will with your favorite sweatshirt.

$25$13 at Walmart

4

This Step2 play cottage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f0y0y_0aESs3IJ00
© Walmart

If you're eager to keep your kids entertained outside this summer, this Step2 play cottage is sure to do the trick. With a faucet, sink, working shutters, and electronic doorbell, this adorable playhouse is sure to provide hours of fun for kids of all ages.

$220$180 at Walmart

5

This 28-inch Pioneer grill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wU82f_0aESs3IJ00
© Walmart

If you haven't bought a grill yet, there's no time like the present. This 28-inch portable propane grill is large enough for 22 burgers, 35 hot dogs, or 19 eggs, and has three independent cooking zones, meaning you can perfectly prepare everything from meat to vegetables to buns at the same time.

$247$192 at Walmart

6

This Ozark Trail 9-person tent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RNDri_0aESs3IJ00
© Walmart

If camping is part of your summer plans, this Ozark Trail tent is a must-have. Measuring 15 feet by 15 feet, this lighted tent has plenty of room for up to 9 people and even has electrical port access to keep those essential devices charged.

$229$179 at Walmart

7

This Pioneer Woman floral slow cooker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x57zt_0aESs3IJ00
© Walmart

Kitchen appliances don't get much cuter than this 7-quart slow cooker from the Pioneer Woman line. The programmable cooker features five different cooking times ranging up to 10 hours, and its inner basket and lid are both dishwasher safe!

$50$45 at Walmart

8

This zero gravity recliner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S7CYk_0aESs3IJ00
© Walmart

Outfitting your backyard this summer doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg. This zero gravity lounger has an attached canopy shade to keep you cool no matter how hot it gets outside.

$100$75 at Walmart

9

This wooden raised planter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VvNhP_0aESs3IJ00
© Walmart

Eager to get your garden in shape this summer? This raised planter is perfect for elevating your planting game—literally.

$140$110 at Walmart

10

This JVC 24-inch TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2967Gx_0aESs3IJ00
© Walmart

You don't have to break the bank to get a great flatscreen TV this summer. This JVC 24-inch flatscreen TV is praised by reviewers for its powerful speakers and clear picture—and at just $69, you can't beat the price.

$110$69 at Walmart

11

This folding mountain bike

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mNWzv_0aESs3IJ00
© Walmart

Whether you're starting to commute into the office again or just want to get more exercise, this compact folding mountain bike is the perfect way to hit the road. In fact, it's so beloved among Walmart customers that 100 percent of buyers say they'd recommend it to someone else.

$380$228 at Walmart

