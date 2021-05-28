Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Letter: Stop fear by not pushing the idea through suggestion

Buffalo News
 19 days ago

Michael Gerson’s recent Op-Ed in The Buffalo News carried the subtitle “We should all be afraid.” That subtitle, along with the content of the opinion, is consistent with too much of the tone from the media over the last 18 months. Among other things, we have been told to: fear a shortage of vaccines; fear the non-vaccinated; fear the reactions to the vaccine; fear those not wearing masks; fear systemic racism; fear white supremacists; fear another attack on our Capitol in Washington; fear a comeback by Jim Crow; fear the return of Donald Trump; fear Democrats; fear Republicans; fear climate change; fear variants of Covid-19.

