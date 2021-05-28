Letter: Stop fear by not pushing the idea through suggestion

"Fox News Primetime" host Tammy Bruce exposed the truth behind the left’s radical playbook Monday, including fear-mongering and "never-ending aggression." TAMMY BRUCE: We put the left on trial and indict every facet of their far-left agenda as nothing more than a fear machine. A machine can be defeated, though once you know the fraud behind it. Their ultimate goal isn't to fix problems or build bridges or unify, but to create an activist machine that fuels outrage, anxiety and rage every second of every hour of every day, while also raking in fundraising dollars nonstop. And it's all fueled by fear. It's that fear and the left's never-ending aggression towards those with whom they disagree, they hope will keep people from asking important questions and from standing up to power…