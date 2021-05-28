Cancel
Letter: Teaching white privilege offers the means to change

Buffalo News
 28 days ago

When I saw the title of Mark R. O’Brian’s Another Voice contribution (May 13), I was eager to learn what he suggests as an alternative to teaching children about the reality of discrimination by skin color in our country without talking about white privilege. Sadly, though not surprisingly, he had none. Telling us “we can do better” is not actually constructive.

Societynewspressnow.com

History doomed to repeat if we don't learn from it

Someone on Facebook or in the “It’s Your Call” column lamented the fact that Critical Race Theory is being taught in schools. Their concern was a fear it would make white kids feel guilty and ashamed. Never mind the fact that history, as it stands, can make minorities feel inferior.
EducationSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Don’t distort history in the classroom; teach all of it

Regarding “State GOP lawmakers try to limit teaching about race, racism” (May 29): American history is filled with incredible accomplishments and major failures. To ignore or distort any side of that equation in our classrooms would be wrong. Our students can handle the truth and deserve the facts without agenda-driven contamination from the left or right.
SocietyIbj.com

Letter: The meaning of words matters

An article by the Central Indiana Community Foundation states their mission of “dismantling systems that were built on racist principles and replace them with systems built on principles of equity” [Brian Payne & Pamela Ross: Commitment to bold action is needed to end systemic racism, May 28]. It also mentioned the importance of “language.”
Societylaconiadailysun.com

Charles Ajootian: Critical race theory exposes white privilege, not white racism

The last sentence in Mr. Davis’ letter to the Editor published June 9, in response to my letter about systemic racism, was very revealing, and actually proves my point about the need to study systemic racism. He stated: “If you’re really serious about ending racism, you first have to stop calling everyone that doesn’t look (and think) like you racists.” Who does he claim is going around calling people racist? My letter doesn’t do that. The concept of critical race theory doesn’t do that either. At its core, critical race theory exposes white privilege, not white racism. There is a difference between these concepts, and most Americans don’t have a clue what the difference is. When white Americans don’t want to deal with an issue, they historically call it “Marxist” and “Communist.” They did this when students wanted to sit at a lunch counter, to ride in integrated buses, to be allowed admittance to public colleges, to not have to go to the back of the bus, to have the right to vote without being shot in the face for trying to register. The point of critical race theory is that white Americans no longer do these horrible overtly racist things to black citizens, but white Americans still benefit, every day, month and year, from all kinds of systems and rules that work in their favor. I believe we cannot heal as a nation until we all understand white privilege and work to dismantle it.
SocietyThe News-Gazette

Letter to the Editor | Time to teach race theory

Illinois is taking a positive step forward in educating our children; educational leadership is committing to stop the denial and ignorance of the impact of slavery and Jim Crow era on American culture, psychology, laws and behavior. How sad that David Boyd, in his June 6 letter, sees this as...
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Letter: Can somebody teach crybaby liberals how to get voter ID?

To the editor — Just curious about people who cannot or will not take the time to get a voter ID. I registered to vote in 1960. I have voted in every presidential election in the last 60 years. I have moved several times since I first signed up. Every time I moved as I changed my address and my bank, I managed to change my voter location. I am not a college graduate. I am not rich. Yet I was able to manage to keep an ID and vote.
Oak Harbor, WAwhidbeynewstimes.com

Letter: Be honest: It feels good to be white, feel superior

I don’t understand why you give space to Michael Bradley’s rants and threats about critical race theory, or CRT. If anything, his letter should be taught in social studies classes as a real-world, local example of racist misinformation. His summary of CRT is remarkable. He wrote, “Critical race theory in...
Societytucson.com

Letter: Anti-White

Re: the June 6 letter "Dems' policies are anti-white." I was disturbed by this letter, because I see them as being pro humanity. I am an old white lady and realize that I have had it really easier than people of color at my age. I hope that the children growing up now have the opportunities that I had and I think that they are more open minded than I was. I think letter writer is whining and I wonder if he is afraid for his life when he is stopped by police.
EducationTelegraph

Primary school pupils should learn about white privilege, says RE teachers' organisation

Primary school pupils should be taught about white privilege, religious education (RE) teachers have been told in new curriculum guidance. Lessons should introduce children aged 8-11 to the “key concept” of white privilege, described as invisible benefits that society affords to people “because of their whiteness”, according to the National Association of Teachers of Religious Education (NATRE).
SocietyDelaware County Daily Times

Letter to the Editor: Why it's important to teach about race, and racism

Most teachers I know are scared to death to teach about race and diversity. Why? Because even if they are trained, even if they have the best intentions, even if they plan great lessons in excruciating detail, they are scared of “messing it up.” What if they use the wrong terminology? What if a student says something that is well-meaning, but insensitive? What if students in the class mischaracterize something that happened in class, and tell their parents or an administrator?
Southern Pines, NCpilot.com

Letter: Let’s Teach Positively

Critical Race Theory is a philosophy based on the false Marxist premise that most civilizations, including ours, are composed of people who for years have been routinely oppressed and their “oppressors.”. We had been making significant progress as a society trying to follow Martin Luther King’s advice to value our...
Educationthegirlsun.com

'What is the purpose of education!?' Headteacher blasts teaching white privilege

Katharine Birbalsingh, the founder and headteacher of Michaela Community School warned of education strategies that could exacerbate the problem of racism rather than solve it. While speaking on GB News, she remarked that the purpose of going to school was to give children a good education. She lashed out at the idea that lessons were being dedicated to teaching children that white children were the oppressors and non-white children were oppressed.
Meadville, PAMeadville Tribune

LETTER: Letter shows fear of change

While reading the conditions to submit a letter to the editor, the phrase, "The Tribune does not print personal attacks, vulgar language or untrue statements" was of particular issue to me. A statement bashing LGBTQ youth during Pride Month under the guise of concern for young people's health was published in this newspaper, accompanied by a series of misleading statistics.
Societythebharatexpressnews.com

Councils impose on parents and schools idea of ​​”dividing” white privilege

The concept of white privilege is being promoted by local councils across the country, according to an analysis from The Telegraph. Several councils have released resources, tips and training materials for teachers, parents and children, which has led a senior Conservative MP to accuse them of pursuing a “totally wrong” strategy.
Chico, CAChico Enterprise-Record

Letter: Grown adults acting like ‘Mean Girls’

Look, I very much disagree with Scott Huber’s vision for Chico; I’ve come to vehemently oppose many, if not most, of his policy proposals. If I lived in his district I would gladly vote for just about anyone willing to run against him. But harassing his employer? His wife’s employer?...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Letters to the Editor: Why are Christian groups allowed to discriminate? Power and privilege

To the editor: Op-ed article writers Rachel S. Mikva, Corey D.B. Walker and Reza Aslan are rightly concerned that what passes for religious freedom in the U.S. is highly selective. Yet they seem puzzled as to why this is so. Why, they ask, is religious freedom for some groups favored over other groups, and second, why is the deciding issue always about sexuality and procreation?
Societynewpaper24.com

Damian Inexperienced slams white privilege taught at major ‘it is unsuitable! – I disagree with it!’ | Politics | Information – NEWPAPER24

Damian Inexperienced slams white privilege taught at major ‘it is unsuitable! – I disagree with it!’ | Politics | Information. Conservative MP Damian Inexperienced appeared on GB Information to debate a latest report which discovered language comparable to “white privilege” was inflicting “systematic neglect” for white working-class pupils. The Commons Schooling Choose Committee has urged the Division for Schooling to search out higher methods for pupils to debate racial points with out “pitting” college students in opposition to each other. Damian Inexperienced didn’t maintain again in his condemnation of vital race principle being taught at school branding the choice to show major college kids to it as “unsuitable”.