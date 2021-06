Investors are looking to real-world applications for their cryptocurrencies; while it’s fun to watch prices move up and down, it’s even more fun to put the digital currency class to use by exchanging coins and tokens for tangible goods. While there isn’t a ton of support for this application for digital currency just yet, many companies are creating workarounds to help consumers spend their crypto wherever they want. Amp (CCC:AMP-USD) is a token utilized for the sole purpose of these transactions. As such, many investors are wondering where to buy the AMP crypto.