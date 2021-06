GBP/USD at risk of further US dollar strength. IG client sentiment shows a mixed bias. Sterling traders lightened their positions yesterday in the wake of the Bank of England meeting with hawks left disappointed that the central bank continued to look through current inflationary pressures. Going into the meeting, Sterling traders were long and these positions were soon washed out although the effect on most GBP pairs was minimal. The central bank did note that price pressures were rising and that inflation was expected to exceed 3% ‘for a temporary period’, while bank staff revised up their UK Q2 GDP forecast by 1.5% since the May Report. All told, marginally hawkish but not enough to keep Sterling at its recent levels.