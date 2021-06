It seems hard to imagine, but David Copperfield is entering his fifth decade of amazing audiences with his larger-than-life illusions. And he’s entering his third decade as one of the Las Vegas Strip’s most iconic entertainers. When the staff of Las Vegas Magazine met to launch its own Hall of Fame in 2020, the choices for the inaugural class were much-debated … except for one name. When it comes to magic, Copperfield has redefined what’s possible—and what’s seemingly impossible!