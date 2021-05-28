Cancel
Environment

First Alert Forecast (5/28AM)

By Lexie Walker
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s finally Friday! While some isolated storms are still impacting areas this morning clouds and rain chances will decrease this morning. Showers and thunderstorms are still in the forecast today with the greatest chance for anything south of the Red River. There is a severe risk in place for strong-to-severe storms but they will not be as strong as the storms that happened yesterday. Although most of Texoma will still have a lot of energy available for storms, as the cold front moves further south, so does most of the the lifting mechanisms that we would need to convert that available energy into storms. Today will consist of more hit and miss strong to severe storms, with most of them occurring across the south and west.

