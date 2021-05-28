ShowBiz Minute: iHeartRadio, Spears, Oscars

The entertainment world erupted with support for Britney Spears after the singer gave her 20-minute testimony at a special public hearing on Wednesday.“This is a watershed moment,” said ABC anchor Chris Connelly. “This is going to change the way people feel about Britney and her conservatorship.”"This is a watershed moment. This is going to change the way people feel about Britney and her conservatorship," @ChrisConnelly says after Britney Spears pleads for judge to end 13-year conservatorship. https://t.co/vINKeFQvuM pic.twitter.com/D6BULCmHRo— ABC News (@ABC) June 23, 2021Stars like Mariah Carey and Halsey chimed in. “We love you Britney!!! Stay strong,” wrote Carey...