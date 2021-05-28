Kathleen Turner on Her Kominsky Method Reunion With Michael Douglas: “We Just Picked Up Immediately”

Sideways duo Paul Giamatti and director Alexander Payne are reuniting for the indie comedy The Holdovers, Collider has confirmed. Set in 1970, The Holdovers sees Giamatti playing an unpopular history teacher at the Massachusetts prep school Deerfield Academy, where his students, fellow faculty members, and his boss find him pompous and rigid. With no family of his own and nowhere to go over Christmas break, he remains at the school to keep an eye on students who are unable to go home for the holidays. After a few days, only one stranded student remains — a smart, 15-year-old troublemaker named Angus -- as well as the school's head cook, Mary, a Black woman who recently lost her own son in Vietnam. These three very different people form an unlikely family over the Christmas break and share comic misadventures during two snowy weeks, during which time they come to realize that none of them are beholden to their past.