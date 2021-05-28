Cancel
Celebrities

Kathleen Turner on Her Kominsky Method Reunion With Michael Douglas: “We Just Picked Up Immediately”

By Savannah Wals h
Vanity Fair
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week’s Little Gold Men podcast, the Oscar nominee opens up about her career, how she spent the pandemic, and why she thinks “people have been scared of me their whole lives.”. People have been telling Kathleen Turner about her own career since she broke out in 1981’s Body...

www.vanityfair.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Peters
Person
Oprah
Person
Kathleen Turner
Person
Chris Murphy
Person
Michael Douglas
Person
John Waters
Person
Justin Theroux
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Chuck Lorre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Gold Men#Vanity Fair#Stone#The Kominsky Method#Covid#Cruella#Girls5eva
