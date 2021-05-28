CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
mashed.com

The Untold Truth Of Grocery Outlet

While it may not have the cult cachet of Trader Joe's or Aldi, Grocery Outlet boasts its own unique allure of low prices and hidden gems. If you're after affordable groceries and big savings on brand name items — and are willing to be flexible when it comes to your shopping list — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, as it's officially known, is a great place to stop.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
journalistpr.com

Stimulus Check: Three-Year Payment For Citizens?

Stimulus Check has been continually requested in the course of recent months. The residents have been unfortunate of one more closure due to rehashed Coronavirus alarm. After the underlying rush of the pandemic died down, the residents hurled a murmur of alleviation. They accepted the dim days were finished. The...
POLITICS
floridasportsman.com

Monday

Good morning. A nice cool 43F. "That which is hateful to you, do not do to your fellow. That is the whole of the law. The rest is commentary."
floridasportsman.com

This cow was a true PIG

Never underestimate how much of an eating machine dolphin are.... This cow weighed in at 24 lbs. The bar jack was furthest in the stomach then the small fin. But look at the tail of the small fin...it still has color. That's because it was sticking out of the throat and this fish STILL hit a ballyhoo!
ANIMALS
floridasportsman.com

Saturday

Good morning. Mid 60s all day. 50s tonight. "That which is hateful to you, do not do to your fellow. That is the whole of the law. The rest is commentary." Back home in Fl. from cool mornings and mild days, to 70s/90s. Great to go away but great to get home as well.
ENVIRONMENT
floridasportsman.com

Oil rig amusement park

This is an amazing idea. I could not imagine the cost of converting one of these rigs. Imagine one of these in the Gulf of Mexico. Ok, that looks pretty sweet. I was hoping it was in the gulf to do a little tuna fishing. · Share on TwitterShare on...
INDUSTRY
floridasportsman.com

Targeting large sandperch?

Are there general areas where you are more likely to find the really large ones? I have figured out where I can catch tons of the ones that seem to top out at around 5”, probably less. Areas where I have caught some of the goat variety seem to be infested with catfish and puffers. I’ll spend 4 hours to catch a couple, maybe.
ANIMALS
floridasportsman.com

C/R 10-15 Inshore

Permit_me and I went primarily for red fish yesterday to several spots we usually catch them this time of year. Only one red, a small bonnet-head, and a lot of small mangoes. Lot of mullet in all the areas we fished. Stopped on the way in and had fun catching a bunch of lower slot sea trout all on jigs and soft plastic. Water temp in the bay was still 82. With no breeze it was HOT. This upcoming week should put it down in the upper 70's at least. Good luck to all.
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

PE 10/16 MAHI

Hitting ballyhoo did not hit plastic so put all ballyhoo. out .As the day went on weed formed into a line was. bringing in a mahi and other line gets hit and was a shark. not big but mean.Got our biggest fish on a swimming mullet. Ended up with 9...
LIFESTYLE
floridasportsman.com

Any tips for Redfish?

Since I got my boat 2 months ago I've been on the water 2-3 days a week. If I want snook, trout, or snapper I haven't had any trouble getting out and catching them, but the redfish have been stumping me. In two months I think we've boated 6 reds and only 2 slot sized. We've mostly been free lining greenbacks, sometimes shrimp, and occasionally under popping corks. Yesterday we caught close to 50 snook and one red. We were live chumming mangrove shorelines and pitching free lined greenbacks. I've mainly been fishing around 4th street flats and Weedon Island. I'm not looking for anyone's redfish spots. Just looking for any help with general tactics for finding and fishing for reds. Any help would be appreciated.
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

It could'a been worse...............

So this morning, early, Louann says "let's go look for hogs where we saw the rooting yesterday." Now beyond the fact that I had no interest whatsoever in cleaning a hog, and the fact that I was hungry, I also had scant hope that we'd see a hog once it was light enough to actually see. But, out of fear, I went along with it. And as it was beautiful out it wasn't too bad. That is until she taps on the top of the electric cart as we're headed down towards where we'd seen the rooting.......and then asks for the binoculars.
PETS
floridasportsman.com

Red tide around CK?

The current Red Tide status shows a high concentration in one of the samples near CK are there any signs of it anybody has seen?. I don’t know about CK, but last Friday off of Suwannee in about 15 ft of water, the fish were a little weird acting. Water...
SCIENCE
floridasportsman.com

New Wave Bump Trolling with Corked Baits

Bump-trolling corked baits is a deadly tactic, making the most of natural prey instincts. It’s been said a thousand times that the difference between weekenders and great fishermen is hidden in a thousand little things. They are learned through time on the water, and asking the right people the right questions, over the years. That’s why it drove me crazy when I looked over at Capt. Scott Fawcett on the Off the Chain when we were live baiting sailfish off Stuart. While I was slow-trolling with one of my Yamaha 200s in troll mode, and a sea anchor deployed to slow us down, Scott was sitting dead still for a few minutes, and then bumping one of his engines in gear with no sea anchor, traveling a hundred yards or so, and then stopping. Now, there’s nothing new about “bump trolling,” but I couldn’t help but notice that he had bright cigar-shaped corks on each line.
STUART, FL
CBS Chicago

Local Shop Asking Customers To Holiday Shop Early; Warn Supply Chain Issues May Affect Discounts

CHICAGO (CBS) — Shop earlier this year. That’s what some small businesses hit hard by the supply chain crisis are asking consumers to do. CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reports people also probably won’t see as many sales this holiday season. “One of my most popular fragrances is called ‘Patience.” But the ingredient local candle maker Anna Romo needed was out of stock. And patience only goes so far when holidays are around the corner. “I have three ‘Patience’ candles because of that,” she said. She’s had to find dozens of backups including new fragrances and new jars. “Even down to like my wick holders,” she said. What’s holding...
CHICAGO, IL
iHeartRadio

This Week's Weird News 10/22/21

A video of a 'ghost' removing a dog's collar, a man with a cell phone in his stomach for six months, and a breathtaking supernova remnant that resembles Pac-Man were among the strange, unusual, and enlightening stories to cross our desk this week.
TV & VIDEOS
floridasportsman.com

YASMFR Friday 10/8

Yet Another Shell Mound Fishing Report.... Bait was thin - literally. Only got glass minnows in my cast net, though I was getting 4 or 5 per throw (4' net and I'm not good at making pancakes). One other guy with a net did manage to get a few finger mullet and two larger ones though. Unlike last weekend no shrimp coming up in the cast nets.
HOBBIES

