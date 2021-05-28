Cancel
Houston, TX

Simone Biles ... We're Not Worthy

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring’s Simone Biles is used to making history—she’s the most decorated gymnast in the world after all and has four moves named after her—but that’s not stopping her from pushing herself even further, and we are so here for it. Over the weekend, Biles became the first woman to land...

Simone Biles shows human side at U.S. gymnastics championships

The sequined goat outline on the right shoulder of Simone Biles’ leotard glowed under the lights of the Dickies Arena, waiting for her to do floor exercises on Friday night. Biles, known as the goat in gymnastics — Best ever — and she National Championship This weekend, she has all the locks except the one to win her seventh US Championship title.
Simone Biles Makes Another U.S. Championship Look Easy

The United States Gymnastics Championships concluded over the weekend, and few could have been surprised that Simone Biles dominated the competition. Despite a few uncharacteristic mistakes on Friday that she chalked up to an abundance of power and adrenaline, Biles, 24, coasted to her record seventh U.S. title on Sunday night in Fort Worth, Tex. Biles won three of the four events on Sunday, and did so even while leaving some of her best tricks — including a vault so technically advanced that other gymnasts won’t even attempt it — in reserve.
Seven for Simone; Biles claims another US Gymnastics title

FORT WORTH, Texas — (AP) — Simone Biles toned it down. A little anyway. And soared even higher. The 24-year-old gymnastics superstar claimed her record seventh U.S. title Sunday night, delivering another stunning — and stunningly easy — performance that served little doubt the pressure surrounding her bid to become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic championships in more than 50 years is only pushing her to even greater heights.
Simone Biles wins record 7th U.S. title

FORT WORTH, Texas — Simone Biles made history again on Sunday. According to The Associated Press, the 24-year-old won the women’s all-around competition at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, marking her seventh time claiming the title. Her latest victory also set a new record: She has now logged more U.S. titles than any other female gymnast, NBC Sports reported.
With This Powerful Floor Routine, Simone Biles Astounds the World Once More.

With This Powerful Floor Routine, Simone Biles Astounds the World Once More. Simone Biles has indicated that the Tokyo Olympics will be her final competition because she is getting older. The reigning Olympic and world champion rocketed to the top of the standings on the first night of the United States Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth on Friday.
You’re Not Appreciating Simone Biles Enough

No matter how much you’re appreciating her. We promise. The gymnast won her 7th national title last night, which gives her more all around titles than any woman in history. And yes, the internet was – has been – taking notice, with Biles trending around the time her win are announced and a lot of people routinely gawking at clips of her, wondering how she does what she does.
Look: Simone Biles Posts Message Before The Olympics

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo are just a few weeks away and champion gymnast Simone Biles is likely going to be the star representative of Team USA. Heading into one of the biggest summers of her life, Biles has a message for everyone. Taking to Twitter, she said that it is hard to put into words how she’s feeling but that she’s excited for the opportunity.
Simone Biles, Mesmerizing in Slow Motion

Gymnast Simone Biles won her 7th US Gymnastics Championship this past weekend, further cementing her status as the world’s best gymnast and one of the most dominant athletes of all time in any sport. In her floor exercise routine on the first day of the competition, Biles absolutely nailed a triple double — that’s three twists while doing two backflips. Timothy Burke took the footage and slowed it down so that we can see exactly what’s going on in the air. And, Jesus, I was NOT prepared for what I saw. The two handsprings that set up the final move are beautiful slowed down, leisurely even. But then Biles launches herself impossibly high into the air — like absurdly and spectacularly high — and starts twisting and flipping at a speed that seems fast even for slow motion. And the landing — it’s like she was standing there all along, waiting for the rest of her spirit to join her. Watching the routine at regular speed makes you appreciate the move even more.
Simone Biles is the one reason why we should have the Tokyo Olympics this year

Whenever the fate of the Tokyo Olympics is discussed, when the specter of cancellation has seemed imminently possible, I’ve thought about one particular athlete. Not to discount the thousands of other athletes around the globe who are dreaming and training and pushing toward their Olympic goals. But the most compelling athlete scheduled to compete next month in Tokyo is Biles.
Simone Biles Simply Cannot Stop Making History

Simone Biles has participated in another gymnastics competition, which means I’m here to report that Biles has made history yet again. It was just a couple of weeks ago that the Olympic gymnast became the first woman ever to land a Yurchenko double pike at the U.S. Classic in Indianapolis. Up until then only men had pulled off the intricate vault stunt, which involves a roundoff, back handspring, and several flips—too many, some might say.
Simone Biles Becomes Winningest Gymnast In History

Simone Biles has won her seventh U.S. title, making her the most decorated gymnast ever. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with sportswriter Liz Clarke about Biles' outstanding career and Olympic effort. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Let's examine the case for Simon Biles as greatest of all time. She won her...
Jonathan Owens Congratulates Simone Biles for Record Victory

Simone Biles spent quite a weekend-going home Her 7th national victory — And Her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens He was there to celebrate her incredible success despite her busy training schedule. An NFL player wrote on Instagram on Monday, along with a photo of the two in Texas, “What a wonderful experience?” He said, “Seeing what you like. “It’s so cool to be able to do it!” And said this was the first time she had seen her compete in person. “I’m very proud of you. I’m my Lil Champion 🥰❤️ Next In the trial, you already know I’m there !! My favorite baby ❤️❤️ “continued Jonathan. Will it be sweeter than that?
Officially GOAT’ed: Simone Biles Wins 7th National Championship

It’s way past time to add Simone Biles to the Sports Mount Rushmore, which already includes Tom Brady, Michael Phelps, Serena Williams, and Michael Jordan or Lebron James (choose one). The four-time Olympic champion has collected another gymnastic Infinity Stone claiming her 7th straight U.S. national title, the most of...
Simone Biles Is The Alpha & Omega In The World Of Gymnastics

Simone Biles the 24-year old gymnastics superstar, captured her record seventh U.S title on Sunday in Ft. Worth Texas, delivering another stunning performance in which she displayed all of the characteristics that make her an all-time icon in the history of American athletics; endurance, confidence, perseverance, and resilience. Biles, in...
Trailer drops for Simone Biles docuseries ‘Simone vs Herself’

Simone Biles is looking to win even more gold at Tokyo this year, and a new docuseries promises a look at her preparation for this years delayed competition, in addition to exploring how she got to the pinnacle of her sport. The seven-part series Simone vs Herself will stream on...
How Simone Biles Gave One Crossword a Perfect Title

A good crossword puzzle title is like a good dessert; when the solver finally sees the clever connection between a puzzle's title and theme, it finishes their experience on a positive note. So it won't surprise you to learn that crossword writers expend considerable energy on titles. Last Wednesday, I...