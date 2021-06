As June approaches, India is reeling from a massive wave of COVID-19 infections that has made it the epicenter of today’s pandemic. The situation resembles that which has faced a number of nations in the one-and-a-half-year course of the pandemic: soaring cases and deaths, a growing shortage of vital healthcare equipment, governmental incompetence and political ineptitude, and a daily struggle by ordinary people to persist in the face of catastrophe. Although this wave of infections appears to be subsiding, it is clear that a lack of vaccinations makes a renewed wave all but inevitable without serious further investment. This should give the entire Asian region and the rest of the world pause. Not only has India become a new source of exported cases, but runaway infections in the country could increase the odds of mutations that decrease the efficacy of the world’s vaccine defenses.