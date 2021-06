It pays to have friends in high places. Meek Mill and Jay-Z gifted Robert Kraft with a Bentley for his 80th birthday. As spotted on Rap-Up the long time owner of the New England Patriots football team got a big surprise for his 80th solar return. In a video posted to Meek Mill’s Instagram account Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin is shown paying a visit to the executive’s home. In what seems to be a genuine surprise, Rubin brings Kraft to the front of the estate to reveal a baby blue Bentley Rolls Royce drop-top coupe. Rob’s reaction quickly turns from suspicion, doubt to joy in a matter of seconds.