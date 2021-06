When Sen. Marco Rubio ran for president the first time, he was in a hurry. But now, Rubio, R-Fla., is gearing for a third Senate bid, and he appears OK to wait. "You can be the world's greatest surfer and you can show up to the beach with the best surfboard you can imagine," he said in a recent interview when asked about his ambitions for 2024. "But if there's no waves that day, there's nothing you can do about it."