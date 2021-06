This week started out feeling & looking like summer, sunny & in the 80s, but we are ending it feeling more like the start of April & not the end of May! After starting out in the upper 30s, look for highs today in the middle 50s again, not the lower 70s we should be feeling this time of the year. The early rain will be out of the area by the mid-day hours, meaning we'll see plenty of sun for the afternoon.