Country concert opens the 2021 Showboat season

CLINTON — Theater returns to the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre next week with the story of friendship between an ordinary mom and a country music star.

Claire Soulier is Patsy Cline and Becky Saunders is Louise Seger in “Always, Patsy Cline,” which opens Thursday at 8 p.m. behind the Showboat.

“Always, Patsy Cline” brings to life Cline’s unlikely friendship with Louise Seger, a fan from Houston, who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk in 1961 and continued a correspondence with her until her untimely death.

Due to COVID-19, all Clinton Area Showboat Theatre performances have been designed with social distancing in mind. “Always, Patsy Cline,” consists of only two actors who will share a temporary outdoor stage with a small band.

But the arrangement won’t diminish the performance, Soulier said Thursday from the Showboat’s indoor stage. Though the outdoor stage will be wider and not as deep as the rehearsal stage inside, the actors make a living by adapting.

“When you’re on tour, you’re playing on a different stage almost every night,” said Saunders.

“Always” will take place under the stars on the banks of the Mississippi River. “It’s perfect for this kind of show,” said Soulier. “It’ll be a nice country show outside.”

Soulier grew up outside Sacramento, Calif., and majored in musical theater at Baldwin Wallace University Conservatory of Music in Berea, Ohio.

Recruited by former artistic director Matthew Teague Miller, Soulier first came to the Showboat in 2018 where she played Mary Magdalene in “Jesus Christ Superstar” and a Kit Kat Girl in “Cabaret.”

Soulier grew up listening to pop music, she said (she covers Adele’s “Crazy for You” in a recent post on her website, www.clairesoulier.com), but this month she’s country legend Patsy Cline.

“What an icon,” said Soulier. Cline’s music merges country and jazz with blues flavors, Soulier said. The show will entertain fans with Cline’s well-known “Crazy” and “Walkin’ After Midnight,” and will reintroduce them to some of Cline’s hits they may have forgotten.

“You don’t only get to see Patsy on stage, but you get to see her off stage,” the actor said. Patsy doesn’t sing all the time, said Soulier. In this role, Soulier can “dive into all the different depths of Patsy.”

“I love Patsy Cline. I love her music,” said Saunders. She sent some material to Producing Artistic Director James Beaudry (It’s a constant in an actor’s life,” she said), and she was “very, very lucky,” to land the role of Louise.

Saunders is a little older than her co-star and has had a meandering career path. “It started a long time ago,” said the Easton, Pennsylvania resident.

Born in Los Angeles, Saunders dreamed of being an actress, but she couldn’t make money at it. She turned to music instead. Saunders spent years as a band singer before returning to her first love: acting.

She performed with the Los Angeles Civic Light Opera, the Sierra Repertory Theater in Sonora, Calif. and with the Sacramento Theatre Company.

She’s been Martha Watson in “White Christmas,” Dotty Otley in “Noises Off” and Lily Harrison in “Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks.”

Saunders has portrayed Louise Seger once before. “She’s so much fun. She’s a hoot.”

Actors don’t always get to be a little crazy, Saunders said. “I get to be silly, silly, silly, and I get to be touched and touching,” she said. “And I’d do her again and again and again.”

Saunders is happy to be working again after a COVID year off, and is thrilled with the company she’s keeping in Clinton. “Claire sings great. The director is great. I just feel so lucky that this happened at this time.”

Soulier expects Patsy Cline fans to sing along with the familiar country hits. There are nearly 30 of them.

“We’re gonna make them dance,” Soulier said.

Rebecca Rankin returns to Clinton to dress the Showboat’s performers. After leaving the Showboat at the end of the 2019 season, Rankin got married, finished graduate school and became a professor at Southwest Baptist University in Missouri.

Rankin did some remote designing for Florida Repertory Company, but for the first time in a long time, she didn’t work in summer theater.

In Rankin’s return to summer employment, she’s dressing Patsy Cline and Louise Seger.

This show is particularly interesting because of the day and age in which it takes place and the day and age in which it’s being performed, said Rankin. Her costume designs delve into how we remember the people we idolize, she said.

“Always, Patsy Cline” is about connections, said Rankin, about sharing memories. “With the costumes, I wanted to pay homage not just to Patsy, but to the boat,” Rankin said.

The outdoor stage and the light off the water will cause the double-toned fabric in the costumes to color shift, Rankin said. She didn’t design the clothing the way it really was, but in the idealized way we remember things we idolize, she said.

Rankin also had to design for the actor’s safety. The stage will be on concrete, which can damage the actor’s joints after extended periods. So the footwear will have insoles.

And with nowhere for dressers to help the actor change, Soulier will be on her own as she gets into nine different costumes. They all have zippers on the sides, said Rankin, and Soulier can step into them so she doesn’t mess up her wig.

The show opens Thursday, June 3, at 8 p.m. and continues through June 13. Tickets are available at the box office on the Showboat, 303 Riverview Drive, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. or by phone at 242-6760.

Masks are required when moving through public areas in the boat and while being seated by the staff. Season tickets purchased for the 2020 season will transfer to the 2021 season.

Visit http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ for more information.