In the first round against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the New York Islanders lost a home game that they could have won in Game 3. They responded by tying the series at 2-2 with a home win in Game 4. The Isles capitalized on their opportunities to win a road Game 5 in which they were outplayed. And in Game 6 back at Nassau Coliseum, they continued to capitalize on mistakes and rode the wave of the crowd to a series victory.