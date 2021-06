Antonio, “Tony” Roma, 89, a resident of West Warwick for most of his life, passed away, Tuesday afternoon, May 25, 2021, at Alpine Nursing Home, Coventry. He was the beloved husband of Margaret L. “Peggy” (DelPadre) Roma. They had been married for thirty years and the late Dorothy (Theroux) Roma, who passed away in 1983. Born in West Warwick, a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Perry) Roma.