Hamilton hesitates to fly Pride flag, fearing hate groups would want to display theirs
Hamilton City Council on Wednesday approved a resolution supporting the city’s first-ever Pride event and said nobody should ever feel under attack for their sexuality. But the city leaders did not agree to put up the Hamilton Pride flag on city property throughout the month of June. Officials said they first want to create a policy about what flags the city will display, to avoid being forced to fly flags of hate groups.www.journal-news.com