High School

HS Results 5/27

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBradford 5, Lincolnview 1: S. Miller (B) W 13 K. Mechanicsburg 16, Russia 0: A. DeLong (M) 2-4 HR 4 RBI, Alspaugh (M) 2-4 HR 2 RBI, D. Rodgers (M) W 3 K 2-2 2B HR 3 RBI. Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

