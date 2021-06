This Pride season, Elton John is rolling out the rainbow carpet and getting ready to take on some hosting duties. On Monday (June 14), YouTube announced that John, as well as his partner David Furnish, are joining "YouTube Pride 2021" as the event's latest hosts. Along with fellow co-hosts Demi Lovato, Olly Alexander, Mawaan Rizwan, Trixie Mattel and Daniel Howell, John and Furnish will appear on their own YouTube channel as one of the evening's emcees, raising money for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, the Trevor Project and akt.