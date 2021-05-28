Cancel
Battleship diplomacy: Britain’s new aircraft carrier joins NATO, has message for China

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASCAIS, Portugal (Reuters) – The maiden voyage of a new British aircraft carrier will seek to show allies that post-Brexit Britain is ready to defend Western interests and eager to see China respect international rules, the vessel’s commander said. HMS Queen Elizabeth took part in NATO exercises in the Mediterranean...

