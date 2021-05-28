Cancel
New Music Friday: The Top 6 Albums Out On May 28

By Gavin Godfrey
NPR
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe open this week's show with the super-duo Bachelor, which is built around the friendship of Jay Som (a.k.a. Melina Duterte) and Palehound's Ellen Kempner. On Doomin' Sun, they combine their powers in pop-rock music that's gnarly but lovely and introspective at the same time. The rapper DMX, who died in April, has a posthumous album called Exodus, which hearkens back to his early hit records with the aid of guests like Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys and Bono. And the singer Mustafa, a.k.a Mustafa The Poet, returns with a gorgeous collection of "inner city folk music" called When Smoke Rises.

