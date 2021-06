SBM Offshore is pleased to announce it has completed the project financing of FPSO Prosperity for a total of US$1.05 billion. The project financing was secured by a consortium of 11 international banks. The Company expects to draw the loan in full, phased over the construction period of the FPSO. The financing will become non-recourse once the FPSO is completed and the pre-completion guarantee has been released. The project loan has a tenor of two years post completion, in line with the duration of the charter, and carries a variable interest rate plus 1.60%.